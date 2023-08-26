Cornament today benefits Sparta Education Foundation

The Sparta Education Foundation will hold its third annual Cornament, a family friendly cornhole tournament, on Saturday, Aug. 26 on the lacrosse fields at Station Park, 100 Station Road, Sparta.

Check-in is from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. The double-elimination tournament starts at 10:30 a.m.

A ticket for a team of two costs $50.

To win cash prizes, one team member must be 18 or older. If both are younger than 18, the prize will be a cornhole board set.

Space is limited so registration is required. Register online at https://e.givesmart.com/events/wYY/

A food truck will be available. Participants and spectators also may bring coolers and chairs.