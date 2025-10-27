County leaders push to address housing insecurity

Two dozen leaders from nonprofits, faith groups, government, law enforcement, health care, schools and other community sectors met Oct. 11 at Sparta United Methodist Church for the first Sussex County Unhoused Solutions Roundtable, organized by the Sussex County Community Coalition.

The coalition, formed in May, grew from concerns raised by Dr. Benjamin Bergman of Newton Medical Center, who has seen the health effects of housing insecurity and has pushed for coordinated care for unhoused patients.

The two-hour session focused on shifting from awareness to a coordinated, person-centered response to housing instability in the county. Participants shared data on mental health, substance use, employment, transportation and a shortage of affordable housing, and agreed on early priorities:

Service gaps: Ongoing health care, transportation and low-barrier shelter options are scarce.

Redundancy reduction: Agencies identified ways to streamline and collaborate.

Commitment to coordination: Attendees agreed to create shared communication channels to prevent people from falling through gaps in care.

A working group will begin drafting an action plan to formalize a countywide strategy for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.