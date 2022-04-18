County YMCA plans Healthy Kids Day

The Sussex County YMCA will host the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 30, encouraging families to take a moment to help kids be kids and set them up for a summer of success.

“At the Y, we believe in the potential of all children and each day we work to help kids find that potential within themselves,” said Corey Brown, Executive Director of the Sussex County Y. “Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event to kick off summer and remind us all how important it is for kids to stay active physically and mentally throughout the summer.”

Sussex County Y’s Healthy Kids Day takes place at the Y, 15 Wits End Rd., from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and begins with a Family Fun Run at 11 a.m. and features fun, active play and educational activities such as archery, Family Aqua Zumba, Family Yoga, facility tours, open swimming, camp games and more. Families can also enjoy a Health Kids Day membership special including a $0 joiner fee and $25 account credit for each child ages 13 and younger who joins.

Locally, Healthy Kids Day is sponsored by Newton Medical Foundation and Atlantic Health System. For more information and to RSVP to attend, contact the Sussex County Y at 973-758-9039 or visit metroymcas.org/HKD.