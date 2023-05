PFLAG Sussex County is holding a craft fair and benefit concert from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Sparta United Methodist Church, 71 Sparta Ave.

There also will be a silent auction with items donated by local businesses.

The rain date is May 27.

All proceeds benefit PFLAG Sussex County, a nonprofit organization working toward a more welcoming and inclusive county for LGBTQ+ people and their families through support, education, advocacy and community events.