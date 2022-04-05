Cram the Cruiser with food donations to help your neighbors in need

The police departments of Sussex County are teaming up to conduct the sixth annual Sussex County-wide Cram the Cruiser food drive.

Officers from every department will show up with cruisers to be crammed and volunteer in the collection of donations. They will be at the following locations on Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10, from 10 a.m., to 5 p.m.:

● Byram — Shop-Rite Plaza, 90-80 Route 206 North

● Franklin — Weis Markets (140 Route 23) and Walmart (230 Route 23) parking lots

● Newton — Weis Markets parking lot, 121 Water Street

● Sparta — Stop & Shop parking lot, 5 Town Center Drive

● Vernon — Acme Markets parking lot, 530 Route 515

All donations will go to the Sussex County Division of Social Services food pantry as well as other local pantries that provide food to county residents.

The Social Services pantry is staffed by volunteers, and the food collected does not go out of the county. It feeds people who come into the office and also sends food to other pantries in the county when they need help. The Social Services pantry also provides weekend meals to almost 500 local children involved in school lunch programs.

In addition to the items listed (see sidebar), any other food, cash or gift card donations will be accepted. Fresh and frozen turkeys and hams can also be donated.

Frozen items, gift cards, and cash donations will all be accepted.