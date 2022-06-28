Cruise and learn on Lake Hopatcong’s Floating Classroom

The Lake Hopatcong Foundation will be running 90-minute summer cruises on its Floating Classroom, an interactive education center with scientific equipment right on board to facilitate a hands-on learning experience that’s fun for children and adults alike. These informational, ecology-based cruises will depart at 11 a.m. from Hopatcong State Park every Monday from July 11 through August 29.

Once on board, guests will learn all about Lake Hopatcong, while taking part in experiments such as water clarity testing with secchi disks and collecting and studying plankton from lake water samples.

“What better way to learn all about Lake Hopatcong than right on the lake?” said Lake Hopatcong Foundation Grants and Program Director Donna Macalle-Holly. “Along with the beautiful views as we cruise, passengers are also invited to view the tiny world of plankton, microscopic organisms that are plentiful and diverse on our lake and critical to the stability of its ecosystem.”

Advance tickets are recommended, however, walk-on guests are welcome, as space permits. Tickets prices are $22 for adults, $18 for children ages 17 and under, and $20 for seniors ages 65 and up. Activities are geared toward guests who are at least 10 years old, but younger guests are welcome to come aboard and join the cruise. Reservations can be made at lakehopatcongfoundation.org or by calling the Lake Hopatcong Foundation office at 973-663-2500.

“One of our most important initiatives is educating people about the importance of our freshwater resources and how to take care of them,” said Lake Hopatcong Foundation Executive Director Kyle Richter. “Each cruise provides the opportunity to inspire new advocates who are as passionate about fostering a vibrant and healthy Lake Hopatcong as we are.”

The Lake Hopatcong Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit celebrating 10 years of protecting the lake environment and enhancing the lake experience by bringing together public and private resources to encourage a culture of sustainability and stewardship on and around New Jersey’s largest lake, for this and future generations. To learn more, visit lakehopatcongfoundation.org.