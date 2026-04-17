DAR chapter honors 10 Sussex County seniors with Good Citizen Award

The Chinkchewunska Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored 10 Sussex County high school seniors with its 2026 Good Citizen Award during a ceremony April 13 at the Elias Van Bunschooten Museum.

The award, presented annually by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recognizes students who demonstrate dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.

Chapter members said the recipients were selected for their contributions to a range of projects and programs that positively impact the local community.

The 2026 honorees are Anthony Peluso of Wallkill Valley Regional High School; Cadence Boyd of Boyd Family School; Zoe Mills of Newton High School; Keira Graham of Sussex County Technical School; Halle Williamson of Veritas Christian Academy; Hayden Kopco of Sparta High School; Mila Valentin of Pope John XXIII High School; Ty Mountain of Vernon Township High School; Gianna Baron of Lenape Valley Regional High School; and Lillian Gallant of Kittatinny Regional High School.

Valentin was also named the Chinkchewunska Chapter’s overall Good Citizen Award winner for 2026.