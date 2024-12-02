Center for Lifelong Learning lunch Friday

The Center for Lifelong Learning at Sussex County Community College and the Sussex County’s Senior Services Division will celebrate the ninth anniversary of their partnership Friday, Dec. 6.

A buffet lunch is planned at noon in the beautiful Performing Arts Center’s Atrium.

Admission is free. Attendees will meet Senior Services Division and Center for Lifelong Learning staff and learn about their programs and services.

Reservations are required and limited. To register, call 579-0555 ext. 1277.

Attendees should park in the lower main parking lot directly outside the Performing Arts Center. There is an elevator in the lobby of the building.