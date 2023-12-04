Donations sought for gift bags

For the fourth year, the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta (JWCS) is collecting items for gift bags to present to senior citizens in Operation Make A Senior Smile.

Collection boxes are at Alpine School, Mohawk Avenue School, Helen Morgan School, Sparta Middle School and Sparta High School along with Sparta Books 29 Theatre Center Drive, and Inspiration Life Gym, 155 Woodport Road.

JWCS member Darlene Blandino started the initiative in 2020.

“During Covid, the seniors weren’t allowed visitors, and we wanted a way to let them know the community is thinking of them and they are not alone,” she said.

Gift bags are distributed to seniors living at Homestead Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, the Chelsea at Sparta and Knoll Heights.

Some of the items being collected are individual tissue packs, playing cards, coloring books and pencils, knitted gloves, socks with grips on the bottom, small lap blankets, lip balm, hand lotion, shampoo, dry shampoo, brushes, combs, chocolate bars, large-print word search, connect-the-dot puzzles, neutral color nail polishes and new tiny plush toys.

Donations will be accepted through Monday, Dec. 11.