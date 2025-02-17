Eagle Scout aids Rowing Club

Andrew Wilson, an Eagle Scout in Troop 95 in Sparta, has completed his Eagle Scout project for the Sussex County Rowing Club, based on Lake Mohawk.

The project consisted of building a rack to store the oars and washing all the boats.

The oars originally were stored in the bottom of the trailer. The rack helps make the club more organized and “a little more professional,” said the coach, Tim Holovacs.

“We are streamlining our operations to better support our youth athletes and the rowing community,” he added.

Donors to the project included Jefferson Lumber Yard, Newton Home Depot, Casa Mia, Knights of Columbus Marquette Council 588 and Crane Carving.