Earth Day Fair planned Saturday in Sparta

The Sparta Environmental Commission and the Sparta middle and high school Eco-clubs will present an Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 22 at the municipal building, 65 Main St.

The fair, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include live music, exhibitors from local conservation and environmental organizations and activities for children, including crafts and demonstrations.

Author Sam Rush will read “The World Slowed Down” at noon, 1 and 2 p.m. Freddie the Fish demos will be at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Smokey the Bear may visit the event.

Admission is free; please bring a donation for the food pantry.