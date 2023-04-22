Earth Day Fair planned today in Sparta

The Sparta Environmental Commission and the Sparta middle and high school Eco-clubs will present an Earth Day Community Fair on Saturday, April 22 on the lawn in front of the municipal building, 65 Main St.

The fair, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include live music, food, exhibitors from local conservation and environmental organizations, and activities for children, including crafts and demonstrations.

Author Sam Rush will read “The World Slowed Down” at noon, 1 and 2 p.m. Freddie the Fish demos will be at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Smokey the Bear may visit the event.

Admission is free; please bring a donation for the food pantry.