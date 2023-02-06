ERC Charities holds first gala

ERC Charities hosted its first Michael De Vito Jr. Scholarship Gala on Feb. 2 at Perona Farms in Andover.

Andrea Romano, superintendent of the Sussex County Education Commission, was given the Award of Distinction for her continued dedication to her community and the students she cares for at Northern Hills Academy.

An adult at Second Home Day School was awarded a scholarship.

The gala is the second event that ERC Charities hosts annually to raise funds and awareness for children and adults with special needs.

It also hosts a Golf Outing, which is scheduled Monday, May 15 at Black Oak Country Club in Long Valley. The proceeds will go to Northern Hills Academy of Sparta and Northern Region Educational Services Commission of Wayne.

ERC Charities was founded in 2017 by Salvatore Dispenziere III of Elite Retirement Consultants in memory of his aunt Lorraine, who left her family with a legacy of providing compassion, care and awareness. She led by example as she raised his cousin Michael.

Go online to www.erccharities.org for information.