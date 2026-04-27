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Fairgrounds hosts military vehicle show

Augusta. The Sussex County Fairgrounds hosted a military vehicle show on April 25.

| 27 Apr 2026 | 11:19
    <b>Matt Susko stands in front of a S-47 Skytrain D-Display.</b>
    Matt Susko stands in front of a S-47 Skytrain D-Display. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Air Force Master Sgt. Tony Miceli poses for a photo.</b>
    Air Force Master Sgt. Tony Miceli poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Tom Lambiase of Roxbury stands in front of a vehicle.</b>
    Tom Lambiase of Roxbury stands in front of a vehicle. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)