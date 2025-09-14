Fall exhibit opens today at museum

The Sparta Historical Society’s fall exhibit “TREE-mendous!” opens from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14 at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517, use Middle School Driveway).

The exhibit showcases the many healthy tree varieties on the museum’s property, including a 375-year-old New Jersey Heritage white oak.

On display are local tree products as well as their historical byproducts used during the centuries at the Van Kirk farm and in Sparta.

Admission is free.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14, the UpTown GetDowns band will perform outside.

Members are admitted for free. Nonmember tickets cost $10.

The rain date is Sept. 28.