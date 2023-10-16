x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Fire Department marks centennial

Sparta /
| 16 Oct 2023 | 10:56
    Firefighter Joe Yanko helps Sammy Papa control the fire hose at the Sparta Township Fire Department’s second annual open house. (Photos by Dave Smith)
    Firefighter Joe Yanko helps Sammy Papa control the fire hose at the Sparta Township Fire Department’s second annual open house. (Photos by Dave Smith)
    The Sparta Township Fire Department holds its second annual open house Sunday, Oct. 15. The department is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
    The Sparta Township Fire Department holds its second annual open house Sunday, Oct. 15. The department is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
    Peter Desarro and his son Anthony pose in front of a firetruck.
    Peter Desarro and his son Anthony pose in front of a firetruck.
    Chief Chris Angelucci at the open house.
    Chief Chris Angelucci at the open house.
    Members of the department with the firetrucks.
    Members of the department with the firetrucks.
    Members of the Sparta Ambulance Squad at the open house.
    Members of the Sparta Ambulance Squad at the open house.