Five students earn Black Belt rank under Master Ken

Five students of Master Ken have achieved first- and second-degree black belt ranks after successfully completing an intensive training and testing process.

The students completed six weeks of special black belt candidate training, followed by 10 days of traditional “egg training” and a period of fasting as part of their preparation.

Aaron Frankovic earned a second-degree black belt, while Ashley Rosselli, Brianna Seufert, Sophie Sylvestri and Brody Hintzen achieved first-degree black belts.

All five will receive official recognition from World Taekwondo Headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.