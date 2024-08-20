x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

FloatFest 2024

| 20 Aug 2024 | 06:53
    People on boats in Lake Mohawk and on the beach enjoy FloatFest on Saturday, Aug. 10 in Sparta. Ten bands performed from noon to 9 p.m. There also were tasting tables and a food truck. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    People on boats in Lake Mohawk and on the beach enjoy FloatFest on Saturday, Aug. 10 in Sparta. Ten bands performed from noon to 9 p.m. There also were tasting tables and a food truck. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    People gather for FloatFest on Saturday, Aug. 10 in Sparta. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    People gather for FloatFest on Saturday, Aug. 10 in Sparta. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Many listen to the bands perform from boats on Lake Mohawk.
    Many listen to the bands perform from boats on Lake Mohawk.
    FloatFest 2024
    FloatFest 2024
    FloatFest 2024