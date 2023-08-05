Food Truck and Music Fest is today in Sparta

A Food Truck and Music Fest on Saturday, Aug. 5 will benefit the Sparta Benevolent Society.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Station Park, 80 Station Road, Sparta. Admission is $5, and children younger than 5 are free.

Twenty gourmet food trucks are expected along with live music, a beer garden and vendors. Children’s activities will include pony rides, a petting zoo, a bungee trampoline, miniature golf, a bounce house, knockerball, a slide, face painting and sand art.

Bring lawn chairs and a non-perishable canned or boxed item to support the food pantry.

Scheduled to entertain are the Kenny Curcio Band from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Captains of Leisure from 1:30 to 4 p.m., and Fish Eyed Blues from 4 to 7 p.m.