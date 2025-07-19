Food Truck & Music Fest today

The Sparta Food Truck & Music Fest will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 19 at White Lake Field, 181 White Lake Road.

There will be 17 gourmet food trucks, vendors, live music from three bands, a beer garden and children’s activities, including pony rides, petting zoo, bungee trampoline, bounce house, knockerball, slide, face painting and sand art.

Entertainment will be by Wind Up Monkey from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Captains of Leisure from 1 to 4 p.m. and Strange Behavior from 4 to 7 p.m.

Admission is $5. Children younger than 5 are admitted for free.

The event is a benefit for the Sparta Benevolent Society.

Bring lawn chairs and a non-perishable canned or boxed item for the food pantry.