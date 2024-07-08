Home
Home
News
Local News
Fourth of July parade, Ski Hawks show
Nancy Madacsi
Sparta
/
| 08 Jul 2024 | 09:02
JF1 The Sparta High School Marching Band takes part in the Fourth of July Parade in Sparta. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
JF2 Peter and Levi Smith hand out flags for the Knights of Columbus at the Fourth of July Parade in Sparta.
JF3 Members of the Lake Mohawk Pool swim team march in the parade.
JF4 Coral, Jett and Kekoa Huntington wait for the parade to begin.
JF5 Sparta police march in the parade.
JF6 During the Ski Hawks show Thursday, July 4 on Lake Mohawk, Liam Askin and Jack Smith perform trios with Scarlett Dalfol and Tom Askin and Carter Higgins perform trios with Julia Smith.
JF7 A Knights of Columbus car carries ‘Uncle Sam.’
JF8 Meghan Lieb, Saige Lieb, Julia Smith, Reese Dalfol and Kate Sutphen perform a toe turn line during the Ski Hawks show on Lake Mohawk.
JF9 Andrew Denka with his wife, Lynn, and grandson Aaron at the parade. Denka is a powerboat and automobile racer.
JF10 Shaw and Quinn Lee.
Jules Reid, Blake Pituch, Ben Parnell and Quinn Miles of the Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks ride in the parade.
Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7238 in Sparta march in the parade.
People line the street waiting for the parade.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 150 march in the parade.
Members of Girl Scouts Troop 98008 ride in the parade.
People decked out in red, white and blue gather for the Fourth of July Parade in Sparta.
Members of the Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks ride in the parade.
Eli, Melissa and Mia Eisinger with Rose Marie Salvanini.
A Tesla pickup, priced from $189,000, is driven in the parade.
Nan, Ashlie and Summer Storms.
The Sparta High School Marching Band takes part in the parade.
Enzo the goose-control dog.
Members of Mom Demand Action participate in the parade.
Meaningful Melodies students march in the parade.
State Assemblyman Mike Inganamort, R-24, waves at the crowd.
A Lake Mohawk Pool swim team member marches in the parade.
Members of the Lake Mohawk Pool swim team march in the parade.
The Sparta High School Marching Band takes part in the parade.
Sarah and Cameron Lacepo.
Meghan Lieb performing on her swivel ski.
Damon Jenkins flips on his hydrofoil during the Ski Hawks’ show July 4.
Damon Jenkins in a flip on his hydrofoil during the Ski Hawks’ show July 4.
Damon Jenkins does a helicopter off the ski jump as Chris Andres does a cut under.
Grant Lieb, Tom Askin, Chris Andres and Damon Jenkins perform a four-man ride over the ski jump.
Tags
1
Fourth of July Parade
2
Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks
3
Nancy Madacsi
4
Sparta
