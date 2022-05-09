Franklin Memorial Day Parade Announced

The Sgt. Francis M. Glynn American Legion Post 132 will host its annual Memorial Day parade Monday, May 30.

They will be stepping off from the Post at 10:30 a.m., proceeding on Rutherford Ave. and Main Street to the war memorial where a service will be held.

Legion members will also conduct memorial services at St Thomas Cemetery in Ogdensburg at 7:30 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Franklin 8:30 a.m., and at the North Church Cemetery on Route 94 at 9:15 a.m.

American Legion Post 132 is located at 1 Legion Pl, Franklin; members include any military veteran. For more information, follow the group on Facebook at this link: facebook.com/groups/261344563936696.