Girls in grades fifth through eighth are invited to learn about exciting careers in computer science and engineering and begin exploring how to code at a free coding camp.

The camp will be held on July 19, 20, and 21 at two different locations: the Sussex Borough Community & Cultural Center at 37 Main Street in Sussex from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and at Pathways 2 Prosperity, at 17 Church Street in Newton, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Each participant will receive their own Kano Coding Computer to keep so they can continue developing their computer science skills at home. Pass It Along teen leaders will lead the participants through activities to learn how to code using various apps and discover the importance of cybersecurity. This program is offered at no cost.

This program is brought to you by The DreamGirls Initiative (dreamgirlsinitiative.com), in partnership with Pass It Along and NORWESCAP. For more information or to register, call Norwescap at 973-862-6680 or email morrisond@norwescap.org.