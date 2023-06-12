Fun Run to be Saturday at Sparta High School

The Sparta High School XC & Track Fun Run will be held Saturday morning, June 17 at the school, 70 W. Mountain Road.

The event, sponsored by the XC & Track Booster Club, will raise money for the cross country, winter track, spring track and Unified track teams.

Awards will be given to the top five boys and girls in the one-mile and two-mile races, and all finishers will receive medals.

Check-in is at 9:30 a.m. for the one-mile race and 10:30 a.m. for the two-mile race. Both races are meant for students in grade 3-12; adults are welcome.

Students in grades K-2 must be able to run a mile and must be accompanied by an adult.

E﻿arly bird registration is $12 until Wednesday, June 14. After that, registration is $15 until Friday, June 16. Registration for adults is $5.

For information, go online to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sparta-high-xc-track-fun-run-registration-627706275367