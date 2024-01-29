x
Fundraisers aid Brandon’s House effort

LAFAYETTE. A local group formed to help find Brandon Bordt and his dad, Jim, a new home has raised more than $60,000.

Sparta /
| 29 Jan 2024 | 04:01
    BR1 From left are Brandon Bordt, Sussex County Miners manager Chris Widger and Miner Man. The Miners hosted an event Jan. 23 at Sparta Lanes to raise money to help pay for a new home for Bordt and his father, Jim. Brandon is known as the Miners’ No. 1 fan. (Photos by Jay Vogel)
    BR2 Brandon Bordt, third from left, poses with his co-workers from Stop &amp; Shop in Sparta.
    BR3 Sussex County Miners general manager Vin Sangemino thanks the sponsors and everyone who came to the fundraiser.
    BR4 Residents fill Sparta Lanes at the Bowl for Brandon fundraiser Jan. 23.
    BR5 Miner Man, center, poses with high school students at the Bowl for Brandon fundraiser Jan. 23 at Sparta Lanes.
Brandon, who graduated from Kittatinny Regional High School in 2011, calls himself “Kittatinny’s No. 1 fan.” He also is known as the No. 1 fan of the Sussex County Miners minor league baseball team.

Brandon’s House was formed by leaders of the Hampton Township Educational Foundation after the Bordts’ trailer-park home in Carriage Mobile Homes in Lafayette was declared uninhabitable.

The fundraising goal is $75,000, which will be used to buy a new home from Champion Homes, which makes mobile and modular homes. A concrete slab for the home was poured in mid-January.

Hundreds of people attended two recent fundraisers:

• A spaghetti dinner Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5360 in Newton. It was hosted by Newton Moose Lodge 432 and sponsored by Brodhecker Farms.

• Bowl for Brandon, hosted by the Miners, on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Sparta Lanes.

Send donations via Venmo to @HTEFNJ and and refer to Brandon’s House in the “What’s this for?” line.

For information, send email to brandonshouse84@yahoo.com

UPCOMING FUNDRAISERS
• Sunday, Feb. 4: Dine to Donate at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub in Sparta.
• Saturday, Feb. 10: Wine Tasting at Sparta Elks Lodge #2356.
• Sunday, Feb. 25: 9-hole indoor golf outing at Tee Performance Indoor Golf in Branchville. Pre-registration requested.