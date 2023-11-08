Gagnon, Grana, Wood likely winners

Kaitlin Gagnon, Jennifer “Lonsky” Grana and Chad Wood were leading in the race for three seats on the Sparta Township Board of Education in the Nov. 7 election late Tuesday night.

According to unofficial results reported by the Sussex County Clerk’s Office about 11:30 p.m., Gagnon had 2,491 votes, Grana had 2,453 and Wood had 2,410.

Grana is a former school board member and Wood is a former student representative to the board who graduated in June.

Results for another slate showed Dana Dumpert with 1,796 votes, Robert Meara with 1,762 and incumbent Christina Longo-Keiling with 1,761.

Incumbent LeeAnne Pitzer, who ran on her own, had 903 votes.