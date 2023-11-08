x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Gagnon, Grana, Wood likely winners

SPARTA. According to unofficial results, the slate of Kaitlin Gagnon, Jennifer ‘Lonsky’ Grana and Chad Wood holds a big lead for three Board of Education seats.

Sparta /
| 08 Nov 2023 | 07:28
    Kaitlin Gagnon, right, poses with campaign manager Dana Gulino at a party to watch the election returns Tuesday, Nov. 7 in Sparta. (Photo by Deirdre Mastandrea)
    Kaitlin Gagnon, right, poses with campaign manager Dana Gulino at a party to watch the election returns Tuesday, Nov. 7 in Sparta. (Photo by Deirdre Mastandrea)
    From left, Christina Longo, Dana Dumpert and Rob Meara pose on election night. (Photo by Deirdre Mastandrea)
    From left, Christina Longo, Dana Dumpert and Rob Meara pose on election night. (Photo by Deirdre Mastandrea)
    Kaitlin Gagnon
    Kaitlin Gagnon
    Jennifer ‘Lonsky’ Grana
    Jennifer ‘Lonsky’ Grana
    Chad Wood
    Chad Wood

Kaitlin Gagnon, Jennifer “Lonsky” Grana and Chad Wood were leading in the race for three seats on the Sparta Township Board of Education in the Nov. 7 election late Tuesday night.

According to unofficial results reported by the Sussex County Clerk’s Office about 11:30 p.m., Gagnon had 2,491 votes, Grana had 2,453 and Wood had 2,410.

Grana is a former school board member and Wood is a former student representative to the board who graduated in June.

Results for another slate showed Dana Dumpert with 1,796 votes, Robert Meara with 1,762 and incumbent Christina Longo-Keiling with 1,761.

Incumbent LeeAnne Pitzer, who ran on her own, had 903 votes.