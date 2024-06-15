x
Games, talks at L.E.A.D. Day

SPARTA. About 550 students from Helen Morgan School, Pope John Middle School and Sparta Middle School take part in the annual event at Station Park.

Sparta /
| 15 Jun 2024 | 05:25
    Students compete in a tug of war during the annual L.E.A.D. Day on June 6 at Station Park. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Students take part in team-building activities.
    Judges rule on the winner of the tug of war.
    Several groups make presentations during the day.
    The U.S. Air Force Color Guard opens the event with the National Anthem. Other military branches, including the Marine Corps and Army, sent representatives.
    Staff Sgt. James Wallace of Mount Arlington and Capt. Aaron Shuldman of Denville represent the Army.
About 550 students from Helen Morgan School, Pope John Middle School and Sparta Middle School took part in the annual L.E.A.D. Day on June 6 at Station Park.

L.E.A.D. stands for Law Enforcement Against Drugs, a program in which police officers teach an anti-drug curriculum in schools.

The Sparta Township Police Department organized the event, in which students participated in various games and activities and watched demonstrations by the New Jersey State Police Marine Unit and Bomb Squad. The State Police helicopter also landed on the field.

K-9 units from the Maywood Police Department and the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office demonstrated their skills as did the Netcong Police Department’s Motorcycle Unit.

The Air Force Color Guard opened the event with the National Anthem. Representatives of other military branches, including the Marine Corps and Army, were present.

The Sparta Fire Department, Ambulance Squad, Department of Public Works and Parks & Recreation set up trucks and machinery for the students to examine.