Girl Scouts donate over 100 ‘Hearts of Hope’ to Newton Medical Center

More than 100 “Hearts of Hope” were donated to Atlantic Health Newton Medical Center by members of Lenape Valley Girl Scouts and the Book Club Girls of Sparta.

The handmade ceramic hearts, each unique and painted by participants of all ages, will be distributed to patients and staff to encourage hope and healing. Hearts of Hope, a nonprofit founded after the Sept. 11 attacks, aims to provide comfort to both the creators and recipients of the hearts.

Sophia Dan and her sister Girl Scouts from Troop 418, who graduated high school in 2020, organized community “paint with a purpose” events and have helped send more than 1,000 hearts across the United States. Dan, now a registered nurse at Newton Medical Center, said the project represents a full-circle journey from Girl Scout to hospital staff.

“Through acts of service to others, we give the ultimate gift to our community: hope,” Dan said.