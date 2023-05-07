Girls on the Run 5K is Saturday

The Girls on the Run (GOTR) New Jersey North 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13.

The race offers runners of all levels and ages the opportunity to connect with family, friends and neighbors while celebrating the girls in the GOTR program. The cost is $35.

The event includes a DJ, post-race refreshments, cheer zones, as well as T-shirts and goodie bags for participants (while supplies last).

The Barnyard food truck will be serving breakfast items.

The out-and-back race starts in White Deer Plaza and goes along East Shore Trail.

Winona Parkway, White Deer Plaza and the roads along the race route will be closed from 6 to 10:30 a.m. A race map is online at www.gotrnjn.org

The 5K is a celebratory event for the nearly 500 girls participating in the program.

In GOTR, the girls meet with their coaches twice a week to work though a curriculum tailored to address their emotional, physical, spiritual and social health while also training for the 5K.

GOTR New Jersey North serves Sussex, Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties and has had more than 6,000 girls participate since its inception in 2012.

“The Girls on the Run program lasts for 10 weeks, but the benefits these girls reap last a lifetime,” said executive director Maureen Dykstra. “They learn that their gifts are numerous and that life is about taking the next step forward towards reaching your goals.”

The 5K presenting sponsor is Riverview Paving. Other essential sponsors include Lake Mohawk Country Club, Sparwick Contracting, ThorLabs, Skylands Smiles Orthodontics, Julie Killen of Coldwell Banker, Dykstra Associates, Hudson Farms Foundation, Wellness Center Pediatrics, Duphiney Financial Network, AdvoCare Vernon Pediatric and Family Care, Junior Women’s Club of Sparta, The Szabo Family, Team Determination, Tiffany Heineman Esquire, Biondo Investment Advisors, Newton Medical Center, Red Hook Terminals, Bagel Bistro, Sparta Shop Rite, Chilton Medical Center, Newton-Sparta Pediatric Dentistry, Lakeland Bank, Team Seal, The German Christmas Market Foundation, Sparta Elks Marion Cuff of The Grace Financial Group, Krogh’s Restaurant and Brew Pub, Loftus Electric and Colleen Hardcastle.

For information, to donate or to ask about volunteer opportunities, go online to www.gotrnjn.org