Gottheimer introduces bill to rename VA clinic for Tony Gallopo

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.-5, announced legislation backed by the entire New Jersey House delegation to rename the Sussex County Veterans Affairs Clinic after Anthony “Tony” Gallopo — a U.S. Navy veteran and local advocate who helped open the clinic in 2017.

Gallopo, who died in 2020, served as vice commander of the New Jersey Department of the American Legion and commander of American Legion Post 86 in Newton. He and Gottheimer worked together to expand veterans’ health care in Sussex and Warren counties, including securing local referrals to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and ImageCare Centers and improving access to mental health and psychiatric care. Gottheimer posthumously honored Gallopo as a Fifth District Hometown Hero in 2021.

Gottheimer was joined by Gallopo’s wife, Betsy, their daughters, Ashley Kopec, Sarah Hill and Ally Thorpe, and members of the American Legion, including former Post 86 Commander Harry Kaplan, former state Commander Roger Genaro, Vice Commander David Marciano and current Post 86 Commander Bob Gilesus.

“I’ve been honored to stand alongside so many incredible leaders, like Tony Gallopo, to ensure that our commitment to our service members doesn’t just end when their civilian life begins,” Gottheimer said. “By renaming this clinic, we enshrine Tony’s legacy and reaffirm our enduring promise to fight for our veterans the same way he did.”

The bill, co-led by Air Force veteran Rep. Herb Conaway, D-N.J.-3, is endorsed by the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars.