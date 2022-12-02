Grandparents Day at Hilltop

Hilltop Country Day School welcomed 54 grandparents on Tuesday, November 22.

Grandparents were invited to visit classrooms and see their grandkids in an engaging school environment. One activity grandparents enjoyed with the sixth graders was a math activity on rates.

Prior to the visit, the students explored common rates, dollar per pound at the grocery store, dollar per gallon at the gas station, and miles per hour in your car. The class compared their typing speed in words per minute compared to their grandparents. The results are in, and the students won!

Music teacher, Mr. Daniel Timmermans, concluded the event with this year’s first all-school performance of instrumental music, poetry, and song.