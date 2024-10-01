Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Grape Expectations fundraiser
| 01 Oct 2024 | 10:32
The Samaritan Inn’s 20th annual Grape Expectations fundraiser is held Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta. It included a wine tasting, silent and live auction, dinner and music. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Alan Such, vice president of the Samaritan Inn’s board of directors, speaks at the fundraiser. The Newton-based nonprofit organization operates three shelters for homeless families and individuals.
The Samaritan Inn’s board and staff honored Sparta Elks Lodge #2356 as Samaritan of the Year for its support over the years.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED