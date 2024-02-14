Great Backyard Bird Count is Saturday

Friends of Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge invites the public to come to the refuge, 136 Owens Station Road, Sussex, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 for the 27th annual Great Backyard Bird Count.

There will be information on bird identification and attracting birds to your yard. Children may make a feeder to take home.

A guided walk to the Liberty Loop trail starts at 10:30 a.m. Refuge volunteers and members of the Sussex County Bird Club will help identify the birds seen and will provide information about them.

People should bring binoculars or may borrow a pair for the event. All ages are welcome.

For information, call 973-702-7266 ext. 15 or send email to wallkillfriends@gmail.com

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a joint project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society and Birds Canada. The weekend event observing birds is a global effort to record as many of the world’s birds during four days. People do not need to be expert bird watchers to participate.

An estimated half-million people participated last year and reported more than 7,500 species of birds in more than 200 countries.