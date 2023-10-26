Halloween events

Friday, Oct. 27

Hardyston: Fall Family Fun Night at Sussex YMCA, 15 Wits End Drive. 5:30-6 p.m.: Halloween costume contest. 6-6:45 p.m.: Swim with the pumpkins. 7-8 p.m. Pizza and ghoulish games.

Frankford: Annual Trunk or Treat at the Sussex County Fairgrounds for Frankford and Branchville residents only. Magic show at 4:15 p.m. From 5:30 to 8 p.m., Trunk or Treat and Scary Walkthrough set up by Bennie’s Bodega. Costume parade and prizes at 8 p.m. Pumpkin painting, hayrides and food will be available throughout the event.

Sparta: Trunk or Treat from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Station Park Field and parking lot. Adult supervision of children required. All families are asked to bring a bag of candy to be distributed at the event. Sparta residents only.

Vernon: Trick or Trail from 4 to 8 p.m. at Maple Grange Park. Register only one person per carload at www.vernonpal.com

Saturday, Oct. 28

Hardyston: Halloween Spooktacular at 1 p.m. Enjoy a costume contest, hayrides, trunk or treat and more. Located at Wheatsworth Field.

Jefferson: Halloween Drive-In Movie Night from 6 to 10 p.m. in the high school parking lot, 1010 Weldon Road. “Monsters Inc.” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. and “Nightmare Before Christmas” at 8:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online at communitypass.net; no tickets sold at the door.

Newton: Family Halloween Party at Saint Joseph Community Center on Halstead Street from 6 to 8 p.m. Costume contest, dance contest, games, snacks and more. Admission is a free-will donation.

Sparta: Shepherd of the Hills’ fifth annual Fall Vendor/Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 246 Woodport Road. A variety of vendors and crafters. Food and beverages available from Homer’s Girls Food Truck from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sussex: Nocturnal Creature Night at the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge, 136 Owens Station Road. This guided tour teaches about the real native creatures of the night. Tours are every 20 minutes beginning at 5 p.m.; the last tour goes out at 7:40 p.m. Each tour is about two hours. Suggested donations are $5 per person. Reservations required; call 973-702-7266 ext. 23. The rain date is Nov. 4.

Sussex: Fourth annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Beemerville firehouse, 227 Route 519. Admission: $5 suggested donation to Beemerville Fire Company.

West Milford: The Passaic County Sheriff’s Office will hold its second annual Harvest Festival from noon to 4 p.m. at Bubbling Springs, 1468 Macopin Road. The free event will feature a corn maze, hayrides, pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, food trucks, and cider and doughnuts.

West Milford: Halloween Spooktacular with Trunk or Treat from 4 to 8 p.m. at West Milford High School and Haunted Hallway from 5 to 8 p.m. at Macopin Middle School.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Hamburg: Trunk or Treat for residents only at 1 p.m. at park and recreational fields, 60 Gingerbread Castle Road. Costume parade starts at 1:15 p.m. Free. Registration required by Oct. 26 by email to Recreation@hamburgnj.org

Lafayette: Halloween costume contest and family fun day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shoppes at Lafayette, 75 Route 15. Trick or treating and scavenger hunt. Costume contest begins at 1 p.m.

McAfee: McAfee Fire Department Pancake Breakfast. Enjoy a Halloween breakfast at the McAfee Fire Department, Route 94 and 517, from 8 to 11 a.m. Adults are $12, seniors are $10, children are $8 (younger than 4 free).

Ogdensburg: Halloween parade at 1 p.m. from the upper parking lot of the school to the firehouse. All welcome to wear costumes in the parade. Followed by donuts and cider.

Sussex: Fall Vendor Fair with the Brew Crew Food Truck from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sussex Firehouse, 25 Loomis Ave. More than 45 local artisans, crafters and direct-sale vendors. Hosted by the Sussex Fire Department Auxiliary.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Branchville: Annual Halloween parade starts at the Branchville Fire Department at 6 p.m. after trick or treating from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Newton: Halloween parade on Union Place at 4 p.m. Line up at 3:45 p.m. There will be a costume contest, a pet walk, and trunk or treat.