Hardyston. St. Jude the Apostle to host animal blessing

St. Jude the Apostle Parish, located at 4 Beaver Run Road in Hardyston, will host the Blessing of Animals at 1:00PM on Sunday, Oct. 2, in the lower parking lot behind the Church.

“Our pets are part of our families and are a gift of God’s goodness to us,” said The Rev. Michael Rodak, Pastor of St. Jude’s. Rodak will invoke the intercession of Saint Francis in the Blessing of Animals. Saint Francis is known for his special relationship with animals.

Pictures of the pets with their owners will be taken for your keeping.

For further information, contact the Parish Office at 973-827-8030.