Hewitt SantaCon organizer charged with wire fraud

Hewitt, N.J. resident Stefan Pildes was arrested Wednesday, April 15 in Manhattan and charged with one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Pildes used SantaCon to raise at least $2.7 million for charity between 2019 and 2024, but diverted more than half to a slush fund and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of the proceeds on personal expenses.

Pildes claimed he did not receive any money from SantaCon or the charity associated with it, according to the U.S. Attorney’s press release. Attempts to reach Pildes were unsuccessful.

The US Attorney allegations state: “Stefan Pildes, the president of SantaCon, allegedly pocketed over half of the proceeds generated by his nonprofit to make personal purchases,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle, Jr. “Pildes allegedly stole Christmas from tens of thousands of victims and deprived local charities of more than one million dollars. The FBI continues to root out scrooges that greedily exploit the goodwill of New Yorkers.”

SantaCon is a ticketed, annual barcrawl that takes place each December in New York City, attracting approximately 25,000 attendees who dress as Santa and other holiday characters while visiting participating bars and restaurants. According to the U.S. Attorney’s press release, the SantaCon website advertised that proceeds from ticket sales would be distributed to various charities. Around Dec. 2024, the site said that ticket money went “directly to Santa’s charity drive,” and that “[y]our money will be split between the various charities listed on this page as well as local neighborhood charities along Santa’s route.”

“As alleged, Stefan Pildes promoted SantaCon as an event grounded in charitable giving, but instead of donating the millions of dollars he raised, he ran his own con game,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “He took advantage of New Yorkers’ generous holiday spirit to finance his lifestyle through personal expenses, big and small. No matter how you dress it up, fraud is fraud. We are committed to protecting New Yorkers from those who exploit their enthusiasm and generosity.”

Around the time of the arrest, Hewitt, N.J. residents in Pildes’ Lake Shore Drive community reported seeing helicopters overhead and a heavy police presence at Pildes’ home.

“Pildes siphoned off more than half of the charitable proceeds to an entity that Pildes controlled, Creative Opportunities Group, Inc...where he used these funds freely to finance various personal ventures...Among other things, PILDES spent SantaCon proceeds on extensive renovations to a lakefront property in New Jersey, concert tickets, luxury vacations, extravagant meals, and a luxury vehicle.”

According to the indictment, Pildes also allegedly used SantaCon funds to put approximately $124,000 toward the lease of a luxury Manhattan apartment and invest $100,000 in a boutique resort in Costa Rica founded by a personal friend.