Highlands Council presentation tonight

Sparta officials will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 to hear a presentation by the New Jersey Highlands Council.

The Township Council, Planning Board, Zoning Board and Environmental Commission will meet at the municipal building.

The meeting is open to the public. It will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/SpartaTwp/streams

The Highlands Council is a regional planning agency that works with towns and counties in the Highlands Region to encourage a comprehensive regional approach to implementing the 2004 Highlands Water Protection and Planning Act.