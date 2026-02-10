Hilltop Country Day to host student art exhibition themed ‘Art of Independence’

Hilltop Country Day School will open its annual Pen & Brush exhibition to the public Feb. 20, featuring student visual art and poetry centered on the theme “Art of Independence.”

Guided by Elena Zelenina, an award-winning member of the National Association of Women Artists and the organization’s education projects manager, students created works tied to the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence. The project asked students to reflect on the meaning of independence in their own lives.

“This year’s theme sparked incredible conversations,” Zelenina said. “While we discussed historical importance, the students’ interpretations were profoundly personal. Their work expresses independence as creative freedom, the skills needed to survive and succeed, and the core values of leadership, courage, faith, and friendship. It’s a powerful look at the next generation’s vision for themselves and their community.”

School officials said the exhibition reflects Hilltop’s educational philosophy of encouraging character development through contemplation, debate and action while supporting student creativity.

The exhibition will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the school, 32 Lafayette Road, Sparta. Admission is free and open to the public.