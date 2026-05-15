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Hilltop students celebrate spring

Sparta. Kindergarten students at Hilltop Country Day School plant the season’s first vegetables in the school’s sustainable garden, a rarity in Northern New Jersey, where few schools maintain learning gardens.

Northern New Jersey /
| 15 May 2026 | 01:48
    Kindergarten students at Hilltop Country Day School plant the season’s first vegetables in the school’s sustainable garden, a rarity in Northern New Jersey, where few schools maintain learning gardens.
    Kindergarten students at Hilltop Country Day School plant the season’s first vegetables in the school’s sustainable garden, a rarity in Northern New Jersey, where few schools maintain learning gardens. ( Photo: Hilltop Country Day School)