Holiday Wish Tree returns

For more than 26 years, the Holiday Wish Tree in the Sparta Library has been making holidays happier for children in Sussex County. The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta presents the tree to the community as a vehicle through which gifts can be brought to children in need.

This year, the Wish Tree continues to expand. In addition to gift drop off at the Sparta Library, and Sparta Books, there will be an additional tree located at the Dennis Library in Newton.

Sussex County Community College will have a tree of its own for students and staff. For those, unable to visit a tree in person, there is an electronic gift list on the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta website listed below.

If you are gifting through the tree at the library you can choose a handmade ornament. Each ornament is tagged with the age and gender of a child. Then return a new, unwrapped toy to the library tree – with the tag on the toy. The ornament is yours to keep.

For the gift collection at Sparta Books, just choose one of your favorite books and drop off a new copy at the tree located in the store. There is also an electronic option.

All trees will be displayed through December 18th.

There are many children in our county whose Christmas will be made brighter through the generosity of our community. Help make this holiday season one of giving by visiting the Holiday Wish Tree.