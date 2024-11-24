x
In the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

| 24 Nov 2024 | 10:49
    Amanda Louie, a sophomore at Sparta High School, will march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 28 in New York. She is one of 40 in the color guard of Macy’s Great American Marching Band, composed of 180 high school students from across the country. (Photo provided)
