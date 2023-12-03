Jackson tribute show Dec. 13

The Sparta Historical Society will present “Michael Jackson’s Tribute Holiday Extravaganza” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Sparta Presbyterian Church Hall, 32 Main St.

MJExpressions, a Michael Jackson tribute company, will perform two song and dance costumed sets, including “Thriller.”

There will be “Thriller” dance instructions, a few holiday songs, and a post-show meet-and-greet.

Tickets are $10 for adults who are not members of the historical society.

Funding for the MJExpressions performance has been made available by the New Jersey Council of the Arts administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.

Last day for exhibit

The society, located at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Rte. 517, use Middle School Driveway), also will be open for viewing of the fall exhibition, “Lenni-Lenape Life,” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10.

Admission is free and there will be a 2:15 p.m. talk by Nancy Lennon, trustee and educational chairwoman of the society.

For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.

The museum will be closed from January through March. The spring exhibition will open Sunday, April 14.