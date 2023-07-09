Jazz combo to perform today

The Florian Schantz Jazz Combo, specializes in thematic historical music programs with informative narratives, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9 at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St., Sparta.

In addition to the live performance, group members will talk about the music, composers, musicians, instruments and techniques of the jazz era.

The six-member combo is led by Schantz, a 21-year-old professional trumpet player.

Schantz started the band when he was 9 years old. It has performed more than 500 engagements in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Germany.

The event is free for Sparta Historical Society members and $10 for non-members. The museum will be closed.

The rain date is Sunday, July 23.

Visit www.vfsjazz.com for more information on the band and their musical programs.