Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta to award $1,500 scholarships

The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta announced it will award two scholarships of $1,500 each to local graduating female high school seniors.

The scholarships will be awarded primarily based on service to community and school, reflecting the mission of the organization, which promotes volunteerism and community engagement.

Applications, with full instructions, are available online at www.jwcsparta.org/scholarship. The deadline for submissions is Saturday, May 2.

The organization, made up of women from Sparta and surrounding areas, promotes goodwill through community events and activities. For more information, visit www.jwcsparta.org or email jwcsparta@gmail.com.