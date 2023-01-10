Junior Woman’s Club raises $14,000 at Big Money Bingo

A sold-out crowd of almost 300 people gathered at the Lake Mohawk Country Club to try their luck on the bingo boards and raise money for charitable causes Nov. 18.

Bingo winners went home with hundreds of dollars while raffle winners went home with a luxury purse and 50-50 winnings.

The big winner of the night was One Step Closer Animal Rescue (O.S.C.A.R.), which received $10,000 of the night’s proceeds. The rest of the proceeds will be distributed to other nonprofit organizations.

“The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta has always supported many local charities, including our animal rescue,” said Cassie Kowalchuk, O.S.C.A.R.’s volunteer president. “Many of their members are past adopters, volunteers and animal lovers. Our animal rescue feels blessed and honored to be chosen by the JWCS and benefit from their community presence and support.

“They raise much needed funding to provide care for our animals. O.S.C.A.R. is a no-kill animal rescue, so all animals stay in our care until they are able to be successfully placed into loving homes. The funds provide the animals with veterinarian care, food and other basic care needs.

“We are very thankful to the JWCS for their continued support and efforts to make our community a better place. They truly do great work!”

Twenty-two local businesses contributed to the event. Top-tier sponsors were Harte Orthodontics, Coronado Property Group, Skylands Orthodontics, The Goddard School, Annie Mac Home Mortgage-Sparta, Pure Barre Sparta, Dynamic Home Exteriors, Maize and Blue Rehab, and North Jersey Property Management.

“Without the generosity of our sponsors, this event wouldn’t be possible,” said event co-chairwoman Amanda Tomasello.

Co-chairwoman Kristy Pinand added, “It’s truly incredible how such a small town comes out in such a big way. We cannot thank our sponsors enough!”

To sponsor the event next year, please send email to jwcsparta@gmail.com