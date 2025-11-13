x
Kick off the holiday season at the 43rd annual fall craft fair

Augusta. The 43rd annual Fall Craft Fair, sponsored by Northwest Christian School, will be held Nov. 22, 2025, at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, featuring more than 100 artisans, food, and family-friendly fun.

| 13 Nov 2025 | 11:45

    Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the 43rd annual Fall Craft Fair, sponsored by Northwest Christian School, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, New Jersey.

    Explore three buildings filled with more than 100 tables featuring talented, juried artists and crafters showcasing a wide variety of handcrafted creations. Shoppers will find holiday décor, cozy hand-knit accessories, pottery, woodworking, handmade jewelry, permanent jewelry and unique home items designed for year-round enjoyment. Many artisans will also accept custom orders, perfect for one-of-a-kind gifts.

    Don’t miss the bake sale, featuring a tempting selection of homemade treats — including Northwest’s famous freshly frozen apple pies — and stop by the concession area for favorites such as chili, nachos, hot dogs, breakfast sandwiches, beverages and fresh-baked desserts.

    This year’s eighth-grade class will also sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to raise funds for their class trip.

    Admission and parking are free.