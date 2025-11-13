Kick off the holiday season at the 43rd annual fall craft fair

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the 43rd annual Fall Craft Fair, sponsored by Northwest Christian School, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, New Jersey.

Explore three buildings filled with more than 100 tables featuring talented, juried artists and crafters showcasing a wide variety of handcrafted creations. Shoppers will find holiday décor, cozy hand-knit accessories, pottery, woodworking, handmade jewelry, permanent jewelry and unique home items designed for year-round enjoyment. Many artisans will also accept custom orders, perfect for one-of-a-kind gifts.

Don’t miss the bake sale, featuring a tempting selection of homemade treats — including Northwest’s famous freshly frozen apple pies — and stop by the concession area for favorites such as chili, nachos, hot dogs, breakfast sandwiches, beverages and fresh-baked desserts.

This year’s eighth-grade class will also sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to raise funds for their class trip.

Admission and parking are free.