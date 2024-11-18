Krogh’s Turkey Trot will be Nov. 28

The 18th annual Krogh’s Turkey Trot will take place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 28 in White Deer Plaza in Sparta.

A one-mile Fun Run begins at 8”15 a.m. and the 5K starts at 8:30 a.m.

The event is a fundraiser for the Sparta Education Foundation (SEF).

“This race has become a wonderful way to start Thanksgiving morning with friends, family and neighbors, all while supporting education initiatives that benefit the students of Sparta,” said Kim Noel, SEF secretary and event co-chairwoman.

Funds raised through the event help SEF fund innovative educational programs, technology upgrades and enrichment opportunities for the Sparta Township School District.

“Our annual Turkey Trot exemplifies what the Sparta Education Foundation stands for: bringing the community together for a meaningful cause,” said Jill Palleschi, SEF vice president and event co-chairwoman.

Advance registration for the 5K is $35 for adults and $30 for those age 17 or younger. The Fun Run is $25 for adults and $20 for those age 17 and younger.

Register online at kroghsturkeytrot.com

For information, go online to spartaeducationfoundation.org