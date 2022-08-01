Lake Mohawk Golf Club Women’s Association to establish herb garden

The Lake Mohawk Golf Club Women’s Association Garden Club recently announced that its first project will be an herb garden. This project, spearheaded by Garden Club Chair Esther Kashkin and undertaken in collaboration with chef Brian Vaughn and General Manager Tom Smith, will be brought to life by Greens Superintendent Tim Burtrum and his horticultural team Holly Gouger and Jill Cadorin.

According to the LMGC Women’s Association, an outing to Well-Sweep Herb Farm in Port Murray provided the advice, instruction, and herbs for the creation of a “chef garden” for Lake Mohawk Golf Club’s culinary recipes.

Gouger and Cadorin have also been working on creations for submission to the NJ State Fair’s Flower and Garden Show. Last year they came home with a LMGC record: one First Place, three Second Place and one Third Place award in the professional and artistic divisions.

LMGC Women’s Association will also host its 18-Hole Member Guest Tournament on Wednesday, August 24. Committee Chairs Lori Healy and Carol Gordon have created a theme day of “Fun and Games;” Mulligans, 50/50’s, best costumes, best carts are only a part of the entertainment.

Women interested in joining the LMGC Women’s Association should contact the LMGC for membership information at 973-729-9200.