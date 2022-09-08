Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation honors two local contributors

The Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation will hold its annual Recognition Celebration on October 2 to celebrate and honor the contributions from two honorees: Sparta resident Kathy Romine and Lake Mohawk’s Balanced Rock Beach (Beach 6).

This year the foundation will present Romine with the Fran Smith Award and Balanced Rock Beach with the Organization Leadership Award.

“Our annual event is an opportunity to recognize the Foundation’s accomplishments over the past year,” said Board President Bill Askin. “We honor contributions from exceptional individuals and organizations who align with the initiatives of the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation and work to keep our environment healthy.”

According to a press release, Romine was selected for her continued volunteerism over the years and her “positive contribution to our community,” which helped make Lake Mohawk and the Sparta community “a cleaner and better place to live.”

The officers of Balanced Rock Beach 6, which is reportedly one of the most popular beaches at the lake, will be recognized for offering a variety of programming and events for the community, and then donating the profits from those events to community members in need.

This year the event will be held Sunday, October 2, from 3 to 6:30 p.m., on the Lake Mohawk Boardwalk. The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony, which will feature live music, a 50/50 raffle, and other delights. Tickets start at $40; for those who can’t attend, donations will also be accepted.

The Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation created the Fran Smith Lake Preservation Award to pay tribute to Fran Smith, a community leader and club general manager for many years. Before Smith ‘s tenure at Lake Mohawk, there were no benches or flowers on the boardwalk, and the lake water was green.

Smith initiated the Preservation Foundation 10 years ago with the vision of helping to preserve the lake. The foundation has expanded to ensure that Smith’s vision also includes preserving the headwater of the Wallkill River.

Anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, visit: lakemohawkpf.org/lake-preservation-recognition-celebration.