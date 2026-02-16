Landfill update absent as Sparta council approves budget ordinance

The Sparta Township Council reported no new updates on the township landfill while approving a budget cap ordinance and discussing winter salt deliveries during its Feb. 10 meeting.

The council also approved Ordinance 26-01 following a public hearing. The measure allows the township to exceed municipal budget appropriation limits and establishes a cap bank increase from 2.5% to 3.5%.

A proclamation recognizing Black History Month was issued at the start of the meeting. The council encouraged residents to acknowledge and celebrate the history and contributions of African Americans.

Officials addressed concerns about a possible salt shortage after multiple winter storms across the county.

Township Manager James Zepp said Sparta is not experiencing supply problems.

“We’re doing well,” Zepp said. He added that delivery timing — not an actual shortage — appears to be the issue as many communities placed orders simultaneously.

Councilwoman Marjory Murphy announced an upcoming event, “A Day in the Life in 1776,” scheduled for Feb. 28 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Camp Sacajawea. Tickets are $55 and available online.